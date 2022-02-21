Orient Walt (HTDF) Hits Market Cap of $649,899.85

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $649,899.85 and approximately $19,219.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.53 or 0.06917083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,959.61 or 0.99551504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

