POA (POA) Market Capitalization Tops $49.65 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
