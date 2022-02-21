Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.13. 11,729,480 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.