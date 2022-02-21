PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.21. 621,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,724. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

