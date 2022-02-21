Cetera Advisors LLC Has $35.68 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 153,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 25.8% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 13,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 33.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

