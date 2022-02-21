Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 16,890 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 83.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

