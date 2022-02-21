$1.38 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

WTS traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.56. 344,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.23. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 63,882 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.