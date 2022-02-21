QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.64. 9,591,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,782,870. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 33,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,967,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

