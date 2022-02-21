Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,081,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 193,486 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,837,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $41.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,194.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,332.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

