Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5,300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WZZAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,960.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,436.33.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$55.90 during trading on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

