Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,500. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

