Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 224,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MRK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,780,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
