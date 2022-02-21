Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $151.36 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

