Campion Asset Management Sells 16,491 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Campion Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. 21,103,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

