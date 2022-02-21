Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $175.61 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $820,782.03 and approximately $71,462.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $175.61 or 0.00464724 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

