Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $403.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $403.71.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.66. 236,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,809. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 38.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,362 shares of company stock worth $6,084,057. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

