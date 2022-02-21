AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AME traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 777,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,000. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMETEK (AME)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.