AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 57.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 777,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,000. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.