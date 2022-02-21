Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $114.52. 1,610,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.99. Garmin has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

