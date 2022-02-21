iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Trimmed by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $71.13. 11,729,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.