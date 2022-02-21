Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys 342 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 166,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,214,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.14. 11,733,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,596,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

