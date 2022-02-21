Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,916,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,768. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

