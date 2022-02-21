6,249 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.14. 11,733,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,596,459. The company has a market capitalization of $449.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

