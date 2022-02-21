Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $44.50 million and $1.64 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,738,815,675 coins and its circulating supply is 6,891,340,943 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

