Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.200-$5.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.49 billion-$5.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,659. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.09. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $8,160,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

