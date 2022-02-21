Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 569.9% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $986,290,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,394,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,415,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $327.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

