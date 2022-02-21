Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 6,162 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.69. 4,241,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.