Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

AAPL traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.30. 82,772,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.