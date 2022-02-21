Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 443 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $41.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,052.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,194.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,332.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

