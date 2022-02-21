SolFarm (TULIP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $497,729.00

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. SolFarm has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.26 or 0.06909023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.67 or 0.99712910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051635 BTC.

About SolFarm

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

