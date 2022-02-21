Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $560.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,686,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,588,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,349,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

