Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.59. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Donaldson by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 690.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 623,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 727.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 564,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

