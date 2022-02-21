Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 746 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $196.84. 6,691,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. The company has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $195.79 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.