SUN (SUN) Hits Market Cap of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.75 or 0.06927091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,973.23 or 1.00331470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051623 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

