iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $36,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $196,920,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after buying an additional 1,330,294 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,305,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after buying an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.46. 1,562,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,385. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.