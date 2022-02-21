Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
