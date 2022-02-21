iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.03 on Monday, hitting $436.07. 8,059,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

