Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.37. 8,780,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,476,647. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

