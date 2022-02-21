QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.64. 9,591,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,782,870. The firm has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

