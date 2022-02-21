Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,838.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.99 or 0.06950596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00286512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00781004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069126 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00410486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00220151 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

