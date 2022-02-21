Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111,236 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $52,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $512.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.91 and a 200 day moving average of $496.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

