Peet DeFi (PTE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,657.00

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.26 or 0.06909023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.67 or 0.99712910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051635 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

