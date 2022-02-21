Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.37 Million

Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce sales of $726.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.30 million and the highest is $731.87 million. Primerica posted sales of $636.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

PRI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.20. The stock had a trading volume of 158,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.40. Primerica has a twelve month low of $134.47 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Primerica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.