Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce $3.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $15.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

NYSE J traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $119.65. 787,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,850. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.63. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

