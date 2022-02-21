DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report sales of $446.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $471.77 million. DraftKings reported sales of $312.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $4.77 on Friday, reaching $17.29. 80,421,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,120,697. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

