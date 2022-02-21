Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Welltower’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter results reflect seniors housing occupancy expansion. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. Amid a rising healthcare spending and aging population, the company is well poised to benefit from a diversified portfolio in the healthcare real-estate industry. Recently, Welltower announced forging a long-term strategic partnership with Reuben Brothers in tandem with the latter’s acquisition of Avery Healthcare. A decent balance-sheet position supports its growth efforts. However, the dilutive impact on earnings in the near term from asset dispositions is concerning. Additionally, the recent trend in estimate revision of first-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WELL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

WELL stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Welltower has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

