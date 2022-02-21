Atria Investments LLC Acquires 4,863 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total value of $29,400,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 844,466 shares of company stock worth $298,977,897. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $3.75 on Monday, hitting $369.95. 4,083,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,667. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $363.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

