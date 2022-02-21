Beazley’s (BZLYF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $610.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.29) to GBX 480 ($6.50) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $514.00.

Beazley stock remained flat at $$6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Beazley has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

