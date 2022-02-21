iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 108.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,077. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

