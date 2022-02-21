Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $40.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

WWW stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 344,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

