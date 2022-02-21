Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.92), with a volume of 17586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.25 ($1.78).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.20. The company has a market capitalization of £89.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

